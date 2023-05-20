Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.81 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $175.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

