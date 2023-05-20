Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Inter Parfums worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.8 %

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

