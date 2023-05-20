Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of ODP worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ODP by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ODP by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

