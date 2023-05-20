Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Leslie’s worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.