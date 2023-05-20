Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 969 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.