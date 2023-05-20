Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 6,317 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qualys were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

