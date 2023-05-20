Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,445 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.