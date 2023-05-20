Thomas Tu Sells 12,176 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00.

Inari Medical Stock Down 6.8 %

NARI stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 64,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

