Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SKT. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

