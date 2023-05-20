Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 474,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 75,528 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

