Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilysys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agilysys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $68.99 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

