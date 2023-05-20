Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NYSE LAC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

