Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 451,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $310,768,390,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LAC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.