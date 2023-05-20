Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

