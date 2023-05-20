Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the first quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $55,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.