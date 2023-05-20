Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.
JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.