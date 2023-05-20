Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.