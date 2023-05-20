Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,761 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

AIZ opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $185.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

