Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,584.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.5 %

KJUL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.