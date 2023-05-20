California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 280 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $279,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,770 shares in the company, valued at $82,979,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $279,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,979,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,401 shares of company stock worth $11,200,368. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PCOR stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

