Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

