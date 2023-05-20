Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of BOOT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 238.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

