Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,603,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 1,261,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

