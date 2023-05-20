Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

