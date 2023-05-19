WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of WD-40 worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.