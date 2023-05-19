Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

