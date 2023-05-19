Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

