Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.