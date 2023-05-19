Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $149,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.