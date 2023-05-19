Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $13,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,049.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

