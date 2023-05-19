Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,840 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $32.64 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.