Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

