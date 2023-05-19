Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Park National worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 101.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Park National

Park National Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Park National stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.35. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

Park National Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.