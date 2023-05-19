Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of United Natural Foods worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

