Swiss National Bank Has $5.54 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Progyny worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Progyny by 15.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,904,000 after purchasing an additional 335,442 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,929.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

