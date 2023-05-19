Swiss National Bank Grows Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $76,794.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.4 %

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

