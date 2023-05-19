Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,066,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

