Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Renasant worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Renasant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $26.23 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

