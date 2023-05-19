Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Brady worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Brady

Brady Price Performance

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

