Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of NuVasive worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 386,996 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

