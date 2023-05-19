Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,433,943.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,377 shares of company stock worth $8,283,332. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $31.82 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

