ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $99.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of ON stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

