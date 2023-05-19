Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,642,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 17,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Amazon.com by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

