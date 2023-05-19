Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

