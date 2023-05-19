Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
