ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of ESAB worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ESAB by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in ESAB by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ESAB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in ESAB by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $765,849. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB Trading Down 0.6 %

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.