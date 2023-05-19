Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.99 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

