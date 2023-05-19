CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of CBIZ worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,885 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,326. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.6 %

CBIZ stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

