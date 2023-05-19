California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 99,160 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Sabre worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 861,574 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after buying an additional 847,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,614,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 259,563 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.