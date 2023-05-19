California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,190 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.