California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,225 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PagerDuty worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $8,527,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

