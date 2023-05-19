California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 112,919 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of AMC Entertainment worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Tobam lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 271,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

AMC opened at $5.07 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 64,238,599 shares of company stock worth $101,534,792 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

